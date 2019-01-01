Ed Sheeran plotting 'outdoor party area' for country pub

Ed Sheeran has plans to expand his country pub with an "outdoor party area".

The Shape of You hitmaker converted a historical farmhouse on the grounds of his country estate in Suffolk, England in 2017 to create his own drinking establishment.

The venue, which he named The Lancaster Lock in honour of his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn, is part of the star's $1.9 million (£1.5 million) sprawling estate, and the 28-year-old's team are now seeking permission to install a dining area in his garden.

If it gets the go-ahead, the entertainment area will have a Yorkstone bar, two barbecues and a brick clad pizza oven with a 1.4 metre (3.2 feet) high terracotta chimney - big enough to cook three pizzas at once.

Ben Elvin Planning Consultancy staff have submitted the application on the popstar's behalf, writing: "The proposal seeks planning permission for the installation of decking, outdoor seating and the installation of a pizza oven and two BBQs."

The proposal continues: "These works are proposed to an area to the immediate north of the barn, between the barn and the dwelling. It is not in the applicant's interests to carry out works that detract from the special character of these buildings, as to do so would detract from their enjoyment of the site and the very reason that they have been prepared to invest in it in the manner that they have."

If approved, the area will come complete with decking and an outdoor seating area

The application was submitted last week, and planners are expected to decide whether to permit or reject the plans in the coming months.