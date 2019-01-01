Elle King engaged

Elle King has announced her engagement to boyfriend Jim.

The Ex's and Oh's singer shared the happy news with her fans on her Instagram page on Wednesday, which was also her 30th birthday, posting a Boomerang video in which she showed off her new diamond sparkler.

"Happy birthday to me! I said YES!" she captioned the clip.

While little is known about Elle's new fiance, as he is identified only as Jim on her Instagram page, the pair are believed to have been dating for the past 15 months.

In October, following the release of her second studio album Shake the Spirit, the music star gave her beau a shout out, writing on Twitter: "Literally the happiest girl in the world. My life is full of beautiful love, incredible family and friends, and the record is finally out! I am just beaming with happiness and joy. Love you babe! Thanks for supporting me on this wild ride!"

It will be the second time down the aisle for Elle, who divorced Andrew Ferguson in 2017 after just a year of marriage.