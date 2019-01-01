NEWS Liam Gallagher calls for 'perspective' over veiled threat Newsdesk Share with :







Liam Gallagher has called for some "perspective" over his warning to his brother Noel Gallagher's wife to be "very careful" if she's going to continue to insult him.



Posting on Twitter, Noel shared a screen-shot of a WhatsApp exchange between Liam and the guitarist's 19-year-old daughter Anais in which Liam - saved in the contacts under the name "Uncle Liam" - tells his niece to tell her stepmother Sara MacDonald to be "very careful" after she mocked him ahead of his performance on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night (29.06.19).



Liam's text came after Sara made a now-deleted post on Instagram about whether she'd be watching her brother-in-law's set which read: "Think I'm going to swerve that. The fat t**t doing his tribute act balancing a tambourine on his head is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy."



Noel, 52, responded to Liam, 46, condemning his behaviour and mocking his latest single 'Shockwave', branding it "S**twave.



The lengthy comment written on Noel's Notes smartphone app and posted to his Twitter as a screen-shot read: "So you're sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter now are you? You always were good at intimidating women though, eh?



"What you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her whos boss ... or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing "S**twave" in the communal garden or daubing your w**k lyrics on the toilet walls?



"If I wake up to find one of the kids gerbils upside down on the cheese board with a knife in it I'll sure to inform the local care in the community officer.



"And don't try and kidnap the cat either we've just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer.

"Enjoy the summer big t*ts. Catch up soon."



Liam has since apologised to his niece and his mother Peggy Gallagher for dragging them into their "childish" feud, but he has tweeted again to defend himself.



Referencing Noel's comments at the height of Oasis' Britpop feud with Blur, in which he stated, "I hate that Alex (James) and Damon (Albarn). I hope they catch AIDS and die", Liam tweeted on Thursday (04.07.19): "Since when has telling somebody to be careful worse than wishing some1 drop DEAD or hoping someone dies of AIDS let's get things into perspective wishing you all LOVE n LIGHT LG x (sic)"



Noel later regretted his outburst, saying: “As soon as I had said it I realised that it was an insensitive thing to say as AIDS is no joking matter and immediately retracted the comment. Although not being a fan of their music I wish both Damon and Alex a long and healthy life."



Liam's dislike for Sara comes from him believing that she was a major contributing factor to the break-up of the 'Live Forever' hitmakers and he has alleged that she tried to sabotage one of Oasis' American tour by hiding Noel's passport so he wouldn't be able to jet out to the US and perform, resulting in him seeking solace at his sibling's home.



Noel, 52, and Liam, 46, have not spoken since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a massive backstage row backstage before a headline festival appearance in Paris which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at his older brother's head "like an axe".

