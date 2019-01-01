Steven Adler reassures fans he's 'alive and well' after self-stabbing incident

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler has assured fans he's "alive and well" after he was hospitalised for a self-inflicted stab wound last week.

Emergency services were called to Adler's home in Studio City, California after receiving a report that the star had stabbed himself in the stomach.

The drummer, who was a member Guns N' Roses during their late 1980s glory years, has now posted a video on his Facebook page reassuring fans he's feeling well after the incident, and will be performing all of his upcoming shows as planned.

"I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on," he said in the clip. "I'm alive and well. I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in (Las) Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support."

After his hospitalisation, the rocker's rep told TMZ.com the stabbing was not a suicide attempt, and caused only a "very minor, superficial wound".

Steven played on some of Guns N' Roses' biggest hits - including Welcome to the Jungle, Sweet Child o' Mine, and Paradise City - but was fired from the band in 1990 due to his alleged drug use.

He now fronts a new group called Adler's Appetite, and is next due back on stage at the Golden Nugget Las Vegas on 12 July.