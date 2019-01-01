Lil Nas X enlists Gordon Ramsay for Panini-making lesson

Lil Nas X has teamed up with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay to improve his culinary skills.

The 20-year-old is currently in London, England following his surprise appearance at Glastonbury festival during Miley Cyrus' set on Sunday.

And during the rapper's visit, he reached out to the Hell's Kitchen star on Twitter, asking him to help him make the perfect panini.

Lil Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, whose song inspired by the cartoon character by the same name from the animated U.S. series Chowder, is also the name of the popular toasted sandwich, wrote to Gordon: "teach me how to make paninis while i'm still (in) london."

The British chef, 52, appeared to be delighted by the request, replying: "Name the day..."

"wednesday!" he suggested, and late on Wednesday evening, the Old Town Road hitmaker returned to social media to gush over his afternoon with the MasterChef U.S. star at his Lucky Cat restaurant in London's Mayfair district.

"me & @gordonramsay made paninis," the musician wrote, along with two photos of him with Gordon and their paninis.

Gordon also posted about the afternoon, sharing, "Paninis. Done. @LilNasX enjoy," alongside a snap of the pair.

"should we add it to the @luckycatbygordonramsay menu??" he joked.