Sky Ferreira and Troye Sivan side with Taylor Swift in Scooter Braun feud

Sky Ferreira and Troye Sivan are the latest stars to side with Taylor Swift in her feud with music mogul Scooter Braun.

The Shake It Off singer hit headlines over the weekend when she claimed Big Machine Label Group's founder Scott Borchetta sold his company, and with it rights to master recordings of her first six albums, to Scooter without giving her the chance to snap them up.

Justin Bieber's manager has yet to publicly respond, but numerous big names in the music industry have been split by the fallout, with Sky and Troye the latest to weigh in and make their opinions clear.

Sky, 26, detailed her position in a lengthy post on her Instagram Stories account, in which she defended Taylor while slamming the music industry as a whole.

"I signed contracts when I was 15, and I'm still paying the consequences for it," she began. "Every contract I have ever signed has always been set up to take advantage of me/my work in some way. You can't leave anything vague EVER because they will use the loop hole (sic) to f**k you over...own you or not pay you properly for your work etc."

She continued: "Don't let people pressure you into giving away your rights or settle for less... Holding out and finding a situation where you can thrive/have control over your life is worth so much more.

"The entertainment industry is filled with under qualified bullies and morons with too much power for their own good. As an artist you have the ability to save yourself from these situations and the world will listen despite the gatekeepers... Don't let anyone convince you that you aren't supposed to own or control your work or not get paid properly. You don't have to give the blind eye because others choose to. Respect yourself."

Troye showed his support for Taylor by signing a petition on Change.org, in which he explained he was backing the star because "Taylor wrote every damn lyric from her album Speak Now, (and) 75 per cent from her other five albums".

"It's her art. She's incredibly talented, she's my friend and I love her," he continued, before adding: "Scooter Braun, I don't know you. Bye, bye."

The petition, which calls for Taylor to be allowed to "re-record her projects... and release them as her own under Republic Records where she is both master and publisher", has so far received more than 190,250 signatures.