Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share stunning pictures from French wedding

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have delighted fans by sharing the first pictures from their French wedding ceremony last month.

The Game of Thrones star celebrated her marriage to the Sucker hitmaker, who she originally wed in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas back in May, with a gorgeous service attended by friends and family at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians, south of France.

While the nuptials were shrouded in privacy, Sophie and Joe took to their social media accounts on Thursday (04Jul) to post images from their special day.

Sophie posted a picture of herself and her new husband beaming from ear-to-ear as they walked back down the aisle after saying their vows, and captioned it with a simple: "Mr and Mrs Jonas."

Joe shared the same picture on his Instagram page.

Fans were then treated to a closer look at 23-year-old Sophie's fairytale Louis Vuitton gown by the label's creative director Nicolas Ghesquiere, who posted a picture of the actress posing in the gown on his Instagram page.

In the image, the gorgeous lace detailing of Sophie's full skirt could clearly be seen, as well as the backless cut and the elegant cap sleeves.

The blonde screen star completed her bridal look by sporting a lace-trimmed veil, which she wore over her face at the beginning of the ceremony.

Following their wedding, Sophie and Joe have been celebrating their newlywed status on a luxury honeymoon in Italy. Katharine McPhee and David Foster, who also released pictures of their own recent nuptials on Thursday, were also honeymooning in the vicinity, with the former Smash star taking to Twitter to write: "To the pack of paps stalking me while I’m in the middle of the ocean in Europe - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are just two yachts over."

Sophie then hilariously responded to Katharine's tweet, writing: "Can’t wait to travel to Cabo tomorrow together! See you at the airport. #tequila."