Boosie Badazz ordered to pay up in mall security guard dispute

Rapper Boosie Badazz has been ordered to pay more than $233,000 (£185,350) in damages to a Mississippi mall security guard following a 2017 altercation.

The Wipe Me Down star, real name Torrence Hatch, clashed with Dillard's department store security official Glen Kerley after he and his friends reportedly became combative as they were escorted out of Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.

A brawl broke out as soon as the men stepped outside, during which Kerley is accused of using pepper spray on the group in an attempt to stop them from beating him up.

The incident allegedly left him with a concussion and neck injuries, including neurological damage, which continues to require treatment, and Kerley, who was subsequently fired from his job, sued the rapper for unspecified damages, charging Boosie with assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy, and negligence.

On Tuesday (02Jul19), U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. determined that Boosie and his bodyguard had intentionally attacked Kerley, and demanded the 36 year old pay up, reports the Biloxi Sun Herald.

Boosie has yet to comment on the news.

He had previously agreed to a confidential settlement in his own lawsuit against city officials and shopping centre executives for the way he was treated during the altercation, although a separate court case against Dillard's chiefs remains ongoing.