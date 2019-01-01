Sharon Osbourne: 'Looking after Ozzy is my top priority'

Ozzy Osbourne's nasty fall earlier this year (19) finally made his manager wife Sharon realise she had to prioritise her family's needs over her work commitments.

The veteran rocker took a tumble in the middle of the night back in April, dislodging metal rods from his surgery for an all terrain vehicle accident in 2003, and his injuries forced him to postpone all of his tour dates for the rest of 2019.

The fall at the couple's Los Angeles home occurred just weeks after Ozzy was hospitalised for pneumonia, and his run of bad health forced Sharon to rethink her no-nonsense approach to her career, in favour of taking more personal time to tend to her loved ones.

"I didn't (realise the importance of personal time) until my husband's accident this year. I really didn't," she confessed during a discussion on her U.S. daytime show The Talk.

"It would be, 'I'll do it soon. In a couple of months, I'll do this or I'll do that.' And I would always put family stuff aside, and (I) just realised after you have an accident how your life can change within a second. And (I) don't do that anymore. My number one priority is taking care of my husband."

Sharon's comments emerge after she recently admitted this year had been the "toughest" of her life to date: "My husband's illness, his accident has been absolutely devastating to me, to everybody. And it's definitely been the most toughest ride I've had so far and I hope the only tough ride (sic)," she said in May (19). "I can't take any more."

Ozzy will have plenty of time to rest before he is due back on the road - his rescheduled No More Tours II retirement trek will kick off again in late January, 2020.