Liam Gallagher apologises to mum and niece over latest Noel spat

Liam Gallagher has apologised to his mother and niece after involving them in his long-running feud with brother Noel.

The singer's sibling has revealed Liam allegedly threatened his wife, Sara Macdonald, via a Whatsapp message to his daughter, Anais, over critical comments Noel's partner made about her estranged brother-in-law's performance at the Glastonbury festival over the weekend.

"Tell your step Mam to be very careful," the text to Noel's kid read.

The High Flying Birds star then took aim at his little brother, stating he was "always good at intimidating women".

Liam has now accepted his text to Anais was uncalled for and he has posted an apology on social media.

"My sincere apologies to my beautiful mum Peggy and my lovely niece Anais for getting caught up in all of this childish behaviour," he wrote on Twitter. "I love you both dearly."

The latest Gallagher brothers drama comes after Liam took aim at his brother's wife, claiming she was "the reason Oasis is no longer".

The band eventually split after Noel quit during a 2009 European tour. He and Liam have been at odds ever since, often attacking each other in the press and on social media.