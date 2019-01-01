Geri Horner and Jade Thirlwall confirmed for RuPaul's Drag Race U.K.

Geri Horner and Jade Thirlwall are the latest stars to be confirmed as guest judges for the upcoming U.K. edition of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Ginger Spice and the Little Mix singer will each join RuPaul and Michelle Visage to help judge the British queens in one episode of the new series. Funnymen Alan Carr and Graham Norton will star as alternating judges on the panel.

Geri is the third Spice Girl to appear on the show, with bandmates Mel B and Emma Bunton having both been guest judges on the U.S. version.

Speaking about the role, she said: "I just love how drag encourages people to be exactly who they are. This show has brought so much joy and pride to people all over the world, I can't wait for everyone to see the amazing queens representing the U.K. in this first ever series."

Jade also gushed about her appearance on the show, adding: "I love absolutely everything about drag. I love that it's art. I love how fabulous it is, how fun it is, I love that you can transform your body into a fantastic beautiful woman... the whole thing!

"I just wish in my next life I can be a drag queen," she laughed.

Former Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams was the first guest judge to be confirmed for the series back in May.

Announcing the latest additions to the panel, the official RuPaul's Drag Race U.K. Twitter account confirmed the series would be dropping on BBC iPlayer "very soon".