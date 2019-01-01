Ed Sheeran forced to wait on Marvin Gaye copyright case

Ed Sheeran's copyright case over his alleged copying of Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On has been postponed pending the outcome of a similar case involving Led Zeppelin.

The heirs of Lets Get It On star's late co-writer Ed Townsend, are suing Sheeran for a reported $100 million (£76.4 million), claiming he borrowed melodies from Marvin's 1973 hit on his track, Thinking Out Loud.

According to the Law 360 website, a U.S. District Judge in New York has delayed the case, telling all parties to "take the summer off" and wait until the Led Zeppelin case is decided.

Sheeran denies Townsend's claims he lifted "the melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bass line, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping" of Marvin's Motown classic to create Thinking Out Loud, which topped the U.K. singles chart in 2014.

The case they are waiting on involves Led Zeppelin songwriters Jimmy Page and Robert Plant, and Michael Skidmore, who oversees the late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe's estate.

Skidmore claims the British rockers stole their signature track Stairway to Heaven's iconic opening guitar riff from Spirit's 1968 instrumental, Taurus.

Last year, a California appeals court overruled a 2016 ruling that Led Zeppelin did not steal the opening, and the case could be heading to America's Supreme Court. The judge in Ed's case said its outcome could assist with the verdict.

In 2017, Sheeran settled a $20 million (£13.8 million) copyright infringement claim against him in the US, over his hit song Photograph. He also credited the writers of TLC's 1999 hit No Scrubs, former Xscape singers Kandi Burruss and Tameka Cottle, and producer Kevin Briggs, due to similarities with his 2017 track Shape of You.