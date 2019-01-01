Noel Gallagher shares brother Liam's 'threatening' message to daughter

Noel Gallagher has shared a "threatening" message aimed at his wife he claims his estranged brother Liam sent to his teenage daughter.

The High Flying Birds musician, 52, shared the WhatsApp message from his 19-year-old daughter Anais's account, which apparently showed Liam taking issue with comments Noel's wife, Sara Macdonald, made about him on Instagram.

A picture in the message showed Sara describing him as a "fat t**t" and calling the Wall of Glass hitmaker a "tribute act" whose Glastonbury set she'd avoid. Under the image, Liam, 46, wrote to Anais: "Tell your step Mam to be very careful."

Noel also shared his response to his brother, which slammed him for "threatening" his family and of "intimidating" women.

The Holy Mountain hitmaker told his brother: "So you're sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter now are you? You were always good at intimidating women though eh?"

Referencing allegations the younger Gallagher grabbed his girlfriend Debbie Gwyther round the thoat during a boozy night out at London's Chiltern Firehouse nightspot, the rocker added: "What you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her who's boss..."

Noel also slammed Liam's new solo single, Shockwave, and concluded his message by joking his brother would kill his kids' gerbils or try and kidnap his cat.

He signed off by writing: "Enjoy the summer Big T**s. Catch up soon."

The former Oasis bandmates have been feuding since the group's 2009 split, which was caused by a backstage fight between the pair at a gig in Paris, France.