NEWS Kylie Minogue and The Vaccines have recorded an unlikely duet







The Australian pop superstar - who wowed fans at the weekend at Glastonbury - has teamed up with the indie rockers on the track 'LAZY' for the soundtrack for Aardman Animations' upcoming movie, 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon'.



Announcing the collaboration on Instagram, The Vaccines wrote: "hey hey hey - vVv excited to tell u all that we have recorded a new song called LAZY with the incredible and inimitable @kylieminogue for @aardmananimations new film A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon. the film lands this october and u can watch the brand-new trailer by clicking the link in bio…! (sic)"



Little else is known about the song or how they came to work with the 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker.

However, 'A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon' hits cinemas on October 18 in the UK and December 13 in the US.



The Vaccines released their fourth studio album 'Combat Sports' in 2018, and after a summer of festivals, Freddie Cowan and his bandmates - Justin Hayward-Young, Árni Árnason, Timothy Lanham and Yoann Intonti - are set to enter the studio to work on their next album.



Whilst Kylie has just released greatest hits LP 'Step Back in Time: The Definitive Collection' and finally got to tick playing The Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury off her bucket list.



The 'Dancing' singer cried tears of joy as she played the festival's Legend's slot, over 10 years after a cancer diagnosis stopped her from performing at the world famous music extravaganza.



The former 'Neighbours' star's career-spanning set came 14 years after the disease forced her to cancel a headline slot at the festival.



She told the crowd: "In 2005 I was meant to be here. Circumstances meant that I did not make it. I wished things were different - but life is what it is. We're all here in this moment."