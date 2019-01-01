NEWS Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved is the biggest single of 2019 so far Newsdesk Share with :







Lewis Capaldi’s breakout year shows no signs of slowing yet as Someone You Loved claims the UK’s Official biggest song of 2019 so far.



Released in November 2018, Someone You Loved first charted inside the Top 40 in April 2019 and went on to spend seven weeks at Number 1. The ballad has notched up 1.34 million combined sales this year, including 154.4 million streams, more than any other song on audio and video platforms.



Fellow Scotsman, Calvin Harris finishes in the year-to-date chart’s runner-up slot. Released in January, his single Giant featuring Rag’n’Bone Man is the year’s second biggest song so far on 970,000 combined sales. It currently stands as 2019’s most downloaded song at 184,000 sales.



Ava Max’s 2018 Number 1 Sweet but Psycho is third, with Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road currently 2019’s biggest debut single at Number 4. The country-rap song spent 10 consecutive weeks in the Top 2, two of which were at Number 1.



Rounding out the Top 5 is Ariana Grande’s record-breaking 7 Rings. The song made Official Charts history in January when it recorded the biggest week of streams of all-time, notching up 16 million plays in its first seven days of release.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Mabel’s Don’t Call Me Up is the biggest track by a British female at Number 6, while Billie Eilish’s Number 2 hit Bad Guy places at Number 9.



Aside from Someone You Loved and Old Town Road, other 2019 Number 1s performing strongly in the 2019 YTD rundown are Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care (15), Vossi Bop by Stormzy, which scored the biggest week of streams ever for a rap track (16), and Ariana Grande’s Break Up With Your Girlfriend… I’m Bored (18) – a Number 1 that lead to Ariana becoming the first woman to replace herself at summit.



Finally, Panic! At The Disco take the honours of having the biggest song of 2019 so far that missed the Top 10. The band’s 2018 single High Hopes peaked at Number 13 and sits at Number 24 on the biggest singles of 2019 so far list.

Official Top 5 biggest singles of 2019 so far

1

SOMEONE YOU LOVED

LEWIS CAPALDI

EMI

2

GIANT

CALVIN HARRIS & RAG’N’BONE MAN

COLUMBIA

3

SWEET BUT PSYCHO

AVA MAX

ATLANTIC

4

OLD TOWN ROAD

LIL NAS X

LIL NAS X

5

7 RINGS

ARIANA GRANDE

REPUBLIC RECORDS

