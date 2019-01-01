A$AP Rocky arrested following Sweden street brawl

A$AP Rocky has been arrested on suspicion of assault.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Wild for the Night star, real name Rakim Mayers, was detained by police officials in Stockholm, Sweden late on Tuesday night, following his performance at the capital's Smash Festival.

The 30-year-old reportedly became involved in a tense dispute with two men at Max restaurant in Stockholm on Sunday night, with video footage of the star picking a man up off the ground and hurling him down onto the road being shared online.

Three members of his entourage could then be seen beating and kicking the man.

After the video was published, the rapper himself posted his own clips to his Instagram account, which purport to show the man in question following and repeatedly harassing him and his entourage.

"SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE, THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS, AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED, GIVE ME A BREAK," he wrote in the caption of the clip.

"They tryna (sic) arrest me out here now, smh (shaking my head)," he added. "I'm innocent."