Liam Gallagher has gone "a bit psychedelic" on his new album.

The 46-year-old rocker has revealed he was inspired by The Beatles song 'Blue Jay Way' - which was penned by the iconic band's late guitarist in 1967 - on the track 'Meadows' on his upcoming second solo record 'Why Me? Why Not.'



Whilst the ballad ‘Once’ on the follow-up to 2017’s ‘As You Were’ is influenced by psychedelic rock legends Pink Floyd and the late great David Bowie.



He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: “There’s a few more bangers on the new album, but there’s a song on there called 'Meadows' which is a bit like 'Blue Jay Way' by George Harrison when he was in The Beatles, it’s a bit psychedelic.



“And there’s a song called 'Once' which is a bit Pink Floyd, a bit Bowie, there’s a bit of flavour on there man, it’s good man, there’s a nice mix.”



Liam also insisted he credits his girlfriend and manager Debbie Gwyther with his solo success.



He added: “She’s my manager too and she doesn’t take any of my nonsense.



“When I’m trying to pull a fast one she’ll give me a little clip round the head.



“Without her I’d still be in the pub mate.”



The psychedelic move might surprise fans of the 'Wall of Glass’ hitmaker, as he previously mocked his rival sibling and former Oasis bandmate Noel Gallagher, 52, for thinking his latest album 'Who Built The Moon?’ is trippy and "out there".



He said: "I don't agree with a lot of the stuff he's talking about.



"He's saying it's so out there and everyone's so square they can't get on it.



"I don't think it is out there. I honestly don't and I'm not digging him out."



He added how the music the Britpop group - who split in 2009 after a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris - worked on with sound engineer Mark Coyle was more "out there" than anything Noel has done.



He continued: "The stuff he did with Mark Coyle before we even got in Oasis was a lot more out there. It's designer psychedelia.



"And the songs ain't that good. They're not his best batch of songs.



"He's put a load of c**p round it.



"He's in the press going, 'Oh if you think this one's out there, wait till you hear the next one', like, mate, I don't know what crowd you're hanging about with but they must be a right bunch of squares if you think that's out there."



Although, Liam previously revealed that his album's title is inspired by the late Beatles frontman John Lennon and has widow Yoko Ono.



The saying is stemmed from him buying the 'Imagine' singer's 'Why Me?' self-portrait, and later telling Yoko about his purchase - only for her to send him the companion piece, 'Why Not?' a few weeks later.