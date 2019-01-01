NEWS Ed Sheeran has been 'speaking directly' to Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Castle on the Hill' hitmaker was criticised for not speaking out in support of his friend following her admission she felt "grossed out" by the news Scooter Braun had bought her former record label, Big Machine Records, meaning he would have control of the 'ME!' singer's old master recordings, but Ed has insisted there is no need for him to make a public statement.



Ed - who is also friends with one of Scooter's biggest clients, Justin Bieber - wrote on Instagram: "I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do."



While the 'Sing' hitmaker hasn't made a public comment about the row, a number of other high-profile stars have spoken out.



So far, the likes of Taylor's 'ME!' collaborator Brendon Urie, Halsey, and Cara Delevingne have publicly shared messages of support for Taylor, whilst Nicki Minaj, Adele, Miley Cyrus, Gwen Stefani, Rihanna, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello have all reportedly stopped following Scooter on social media since the row broke out.



Ariana Grande originally posted a message of congratulations on the deal to Scooter - who is her manager - on her Instagram Story, but later deleted the post, while another of the music mogul's artists, Justin Bieber, has publicly defended him and slammed Taylor for speaking out and making the row public.



Meanwhile, former Big Machine Records boss Scott Borchetta has disputed Taylor's account and insisted she was offered a new record deal which would have given her back all her "assets", including the master recordings and implied she knew about the deal before it was announced, something which the 'Bad Blood' hitmaker's representative later insisted wasn't the case.