R. Kelly wants judge to ban ex-wife from discussing his private life

R. Kelly is taking legal action in a bid to silence his ex-wife, accusing her of breaking the terms of their divorce settlement by publicly discussing their marriage.

The embattled R&B veteran has filed legal papers against Andrea Kelly, the mother of his three children, claiming she has repeatedly violated their 2009 agreement by opening up about their troubled relationship in media interviews and on her U.S. reality show Growing Up Hip Hop.

According to the court documents, obtained by TMZ, the singer and his ex, aka Drea Kelly, both vowed not to divulge details regarding "any account of their private lives, business activities, relationship with each other, marriage or circumstances surrounding the dissolution" when they finalised their divorce, but the I Believe I Can Fly hitmaker alleges she has failed to honour the deal, particularly in recent months as they battled over child support payments.

"Kelly has not made one disparaging remark about Drea publicly - and there's plenty he could say," the musician's attorney, Steve Greenberg, tells the outlet.

Taking aim at his client's former spouse, he adds, "Drea has two strands of income - child support from R. Kelly and blasting R. Kelly publicly."

Greenberg is now asking the judge overseeing the case to issue a court order to ban Drea from continuing to speak to the media about their failed marriage, or her thoughts on the 52 year old's various criminal charges.

The singer, who recently settled all child support debts with Drea, is currently facing 11 sex crime charges relating to an alleged 2010 incident with a minor, on top of the 10 separate counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four victims, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged encounters, which were filed against him earlier this year.

R. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all accusations.