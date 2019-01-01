NEWS Diplo and Dwyane Wade support Lil Nas X over homophobic backlash Newsdesk Share with :







DJ Diplo and newly-retired basketball star Dwyane Wade have shared supportive messages for rapper Lil Nas X after he became the target of homophobic haters online.



The Old Town Road hitmaker 'came out' as a gay man on Sunday (30Jun19) to mark WorldPride Day, and although most fans have embraced the newcomer for sharing his sexuality, others have chosen to turn their backs on Lil Nas X and criticise him via social media.



He appeared to take the initial rude comments in his stride on Monday as he celebrated the fact that his viral song had earned its 13th week atop America's Billboard Hot 100 countdown, making it the longest-running number one hip-hop single in chart history.



"Can you not be gay," commented one follower, while another declared, "He's gay I'm no longer listening to this s**t".



Responding to the remarks, Lil Nas X quipped, "I apologize for my actions. hope you find a better role model."



However, by Tuesday, the hateful posts were beginning to get the rapper down, as he uploaded an image of a sad face emoji wearing a cowboy hat, with a hand holding a gun next to it.



"say one more home of phobic (sic) thing to me," he captioned the image.



The post had many of Lil Nas X's followers concerned, and it inspired dance superstar Diplo, who features in the Old Town Road video, to express his admiration for his pal, writing: "We love you tho (sic)".



Sportsman Dwyane Wade, whose 12-year-old son Zion is gay, also commented: "Focus on all the good in your life. Don't allow these fools (to) get to you. It's a lot of us out here proud of who and what you represent (sic)".



There were also remarks from fellow rapper Anderson .Paak and RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela, who wrote, "Be Proud of U! All parts of u. I'm proud of u xo (sic)".



Miley Cyrus, whose father Billy Ray collaborated with Lil Nas X on Old Town Road, also previously shared her admiration for Lil Nas X after 'coming out' on social media.



"SO proud of my baby brother @lilnasx," she wrote on Instagram, along with heart and rainbow emojis. "In your corner forever my friend!"