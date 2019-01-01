Annie Lennox unveils university portrait

Annie Lennox unveiled a portrait of her as chancellor of Glasgow Caledonia University (GCU) in Scotland on Monday.

The Walking on Broken Glass hitmaker was installed as head of the institution last year, and returned to the city to view Scottish artist Gerard Burns' painting and attend this year's students' graduation ceremony.

Gushing over the artwork, the pop icon told the university's website: "As chancellor of GCU, I'm honoured to be included in the tradition of having my portrait painted.

"Scots artist Gerard Burns has done a stalwart job and I'm delighted to be back in Glasgow to graduate the amazing students, who've all worked so hard to reach their goals."

Burns went on to admit he initially felt "star-struck" meeting one of his heroes, but revealed the former Eurythmics star soon put him at ease.

"Painting someone so iconic brings its own pressures and challenges," he added. "I have always admired Annie for her formidable talent and the incredible characters she created for her visually extravagant videos. I find her work quite inspirational. She is of course also a brilliant musician and an amazing woman in every sense of the word. I can only hope I've done her justice!"

The portrait shows Lennox in her chancellor's robes, with the university's motto "For the Common Weal" across the top of the painting in gold lettering, written in Latin, Gaelic and Scots.