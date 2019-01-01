Meghan Trainor's husband honours 'most incredible' wife

Meghan Trainor's husband Daryl Sabara has taken to Instagram to honour his wife as the couple celebrate three years together.

The pair tied the knot last December, and in a sweet post shared on Tuesday, the Spy Kids actor paid tribute to his All About That Bass hitmaker partner.

Alongside a sweet snap of the pair hugging in a backstage area, he wrote: "3 years of absolute magic. You were the most incredible girlfriend/ You were the most beautiful fiancee/ You are the most loving and caring wife a husband could ever ask for."

The 27-year-old signed off by gushing: "Thank you for loving me for me and for making me so happy each and every day. I love you @meghan_trainor forever&always."

Earlier this year, Meghan, 25, told People she is desperate to start a family but confessed she's accepted she has to put her career first right now.

"I'm aggressive. I'm very, like, 'I want it and I want it now,'" the Like I'm Gonna Lose You singer said. "When I went on my honeymoon, I was so inspired. Like, 'We should just do it, now!' And I was like, 'Wait a second! I gotta go back and work a lot.' So we didn't do it, I'm not preggos. I just can't wait though."