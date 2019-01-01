Kylie Minogue heading to top of U.K. charts after Glastonbury gig

Kylie Minogue's new greatest hits album is heading to the top of the U.K. charts, after fans rushed to stream her music following her emotional Glastonbury set.

The I Should Be So Lucky hitmaker released her career-spanning record, Step Back In Time - The Definitive Collection, on Friday - two days before she played the British music festival's famous Pyramid Stage.

Figures from Britain's Official Charts Company show that the album is on course to top their rundown next Friday, landing her a seventh U.K. number one. She has outsold and streamed her closest competitor, and the current number one record, Lewis Capaldi's Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, by a ratio of more than two to one.

Representatives from the Spotify streaming service also told WENN she had received a massive boost in plays following her Sunday gig, with streams rocketing by more than 1,460 per cent.

Other stars who performed at Worthy Farm in Somerset, England over the weekend have also received a Glastonbury streaming boost. The biggest rise is Other Stage headliner Tame Impala, whose plays shot up by more than 3,300 per cent.

The Cure, who closed the event on the Pyramid Stage on Sunday, had an increase in streams of 2,390 per cent, with Miley Cyrus, who played there earlier in the day, bagging a rise of 2,758 per cent.

Saturday headliners The Killers clocked a streaming of 1,855 per cent following their barnstorming set, while Janet Jackson's plays rose by 2,827 per cent after her performance.

The viral moment of the festival came when U.K. grime star Dave hauled a teenage fan named Alex on stage to perform his soccer-inspired track Thiago Silva, with the youngster nailing the lyrics perfectly. Interest in the song has surged since Alex's impromptu rap, with streams rising by 1,020 per cent.