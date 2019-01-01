Rihanna reunites with 'mentor' teacher at West Indies cricket match

Rihanna struggled to contain her emotions after meeting one of her old teachers at a West Indies cricket match in England on Monday.

The Bajan superstar went to the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street in Durham, England to watch the Caribbean team play Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup.

As well as cheering on the cricketers, Rihanna, 31, was reunited with one of her mentors, West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, who taught her at Barbados' Combermere School.

The Umbrella hitmaker was moved to tears when she met Roddy, and told Barbados Today about the emotional moment, which cheered her up on a day when the West Indies fell to a narrow 23 run defeat.

"I love this man. I came here to see the match and was cheering West Indies to a victory," she said. "They played great but we just didn't make it. But I also wanted to see Mr Estwick.

"He made a lasting impact on my life and he really offered great advice to me and many others when we were at school at Combermere. I just wanted to let everyone know what he meant to me in my development and what he did for us back at school in Barbados."

She also joined the West Indies team in their dressing room where she was presented with a signed cricket bat and hugged record-breaking Jamaican sports star Chris Gayle.

The side's captain Jason Holder praised the musician for taking the time to support the team, who sadly have failed to make it through the group stage of the competition.

"It was a pleasant surprise. It was great to see her here. I just want to personally thank her for coming out," he said. "I guess it's not easy for a celebrity to come down to Durham to watch the West Indies play. But I'm sure the boys felt her presence in the stands and she came down to the dressing room as well and met quite a few of the players and that was also refreshing."