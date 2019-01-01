NEWS Stormzy has apologised for claiming he was the 'first black British artist to headline Glastonbury' Newsdesk Share with :







Stormzy has apologised for claiming he was the "first black British artist to headline Glastonbury".



The grime superstar topped the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Friday (28.06.19) and while he tweeted before his performance that he was "overwhelmed with emotions", Skunk Anansie - led by frontwoman Skin - responded to correct his claim.



The band wrote on Instagram: "Sorry Stormzy but we beat you to it in 1999! 20 years ago! And while we're on topic, I was the first black Woman too! @beyonce.



"Wishing you an awesome nite tho, Kill it! You're amazing and we're all very proud... Real question is why it took 20 years! (sic)"



Stormzy took to Twitter on Monday (01.07.19) to apologise and set the record straight, as he heaped praise on the 'Hedonism (Just Because You Feel Good)' hitmakers.



He tweeted: "Skin from the band Skunk Anansie was actually the first black artist to headline glasto she done it with her band in 1999 no disrespect intended and MASSIVE salute to you - my apologies! (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker paid tribute to his whole "#MERKY team" and his family as he reflected on his historical set at the annual music event, where he did become the first British rapper to headline the festival.



In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote: "To the whole of my #MERKY team - my family who hold me down and have my back till the end. THANK YOU GUYS, THANK YOU GOD. I am proud of myself and I feel blessed and fulfilled and purposeful. Your Glastonbury 2019 headliner, over and out. (sic)"



Stormzy also individually thanked those who had made appearances alongside him including Chris Martin, Dave and Fredo and Raleigh Ritchie.



He shared: "I got to sing with the most incredible and legendary man I know - Chris Martin - a man who's genius I am so in awe of that it makes me go to studio and try to emulate him. Raleigh Ritchie - one of our country's greatest musical talents thank you my brother. Dave & Fredo - I love you my brothers, UK's finest rappers, thank you from my heart for helping me light up the stage and making one of the most beautiful moments our culture has seen."