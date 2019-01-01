Hugh Jackman helps fan stage concert proposal

Hugh Jackman has made one bride-to-be's surprise engagement extra special by helping her new fiance pull off a proposal during one of his recent tour stops.

The Greatest Showman star received a letter from Joe Kripal months ahead of his The Man. The Music. The Show. concert in St. Paul, Minnesota in late June, asking if the actor would be so gracious as to briefly share the spotlight during the gig, so he could pop the question to his girlfriend, Sanaa Ahmed.

Jackman agreed and happily paused his performance at the Xcel Energy Center mid-show so he could find the couple in the audience and hand over the microphone to Joe.

"You're the love of my life, and I want to spend every day with you, which is why I asked Hugh, here, to help me out with this," he told an unsuspecting Sanaa, before getting down on bended knee and asking her to be his wife in front of the entire audience.

When she said yes, the crowd erupted into cheers, as Jackman offered up his congratulations to the newly-engaged couple.

Joe isn't the first man to propose during Jackman's all-singing, all-dancing stage show - another male fan decided to do the same thing on the British leg of the star's tour in May, popping the question to his partner - without the actor's direct involvement - during his rendition of A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman soundtrack.