Diana Ross has misplaced film footage of star-studded birthday concert

Diana Ross fears she may have lost the only film footage of her star-studded 75th birthday extravaganza after misplacing her hard drive.



The legendary entertainer celebrated her age milestone at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles in March (19) by holding a special "once-in-a-lifetime live concert", attended by a host of family members and celebrity friends, including her daughter, Black-ish actress Tracee Ellis Ross, Stevie Wonder, former Motown boss Berry Gordy, rap mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and Beyonce, who delivered an impromptu rendition of Happy Birthday to the music icon.



Ross had the bash filmed with the intention of releasing it as a concert special for fans, but during her show at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Saturday night (29Jun19), the Endless Love hitmaker confessed she had no idea where she had stowed the hard drive.



"I had a birthday party, but I didn't just want to have a party for my close friends without having a party with my fans," she told the audience, according to the New York Post's Page Six. "So I did a show and we didn't start until midnight, and I did a show especially for you guys, really. That's what it was all about."



"We invited a lot of my celebrity friends and so they would get up on the stage and sing with me," she continued. "You should have seen Stevie Wonder! Was he amazing? He was amazing! And Puffy (Combs), and my son, my daughters, everybody performed with me. It was a lovely night."



Ross then broke the news of the film's potential loss, admitting she had turned her home Upside Down in an effort to find the drive, without any luck.



"What happened is I lost the drive," she explained. "I can't find the drive! You know how you film it on a hard drive? I didn't find it! But it's not lost, it's gotta be found somewhere, and then you can see it. You'll be able to see it. But it was a lovely night."



Leonardo DiCaprio, Robin Thicke, and Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian were also among the lucky group to witness the big birthday bash.