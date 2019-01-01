Ariana Grande urges Taylor Swift to 'stay strong' amid Scooter Braun feud

Ariana Grande has encouraged Taylor Swift to "stay strong" in her feud with Scooter Braun following her online rant about the music mogul's new ownership of her old masters.

Taylor unleashed her fury at "bully" Braun in a lengthy Tumblr post on Sunday (30Jun19), revealing she was outraged after learning he had acquired the original recordings of her six albums to date as part of his purchase of her former home, Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group, through his Ithaca Holdings firm.

The singer claimed she was never notified in advance about the deal, reportedly worth more than $300 million (£236.2 million), and lashed out at Borchetta too, for reportedly refusing her previous pleas to buy her masters herself.

The dispute has split opinion across the industry, with Halsey and Katy Perry backing Taylor, while Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, who are both managed by Braun, have spoken out to publicly defend him against the Bad Blood hitmaker's attack.

Now Ariana, who is also one of Braun's clients, has addressed the controversy in a post on her Instagram Story timeline, indicating she feels terrible to be caught between the two, and doesn't like having her name attached to the news just because of her working relationship with the music executive.

"I would never support someone with the intentions of hurting another person...," the pop superstar wrote. "I spoke to (Braun) myself as soon as I heard... I don't mean to make this public or get involved but i've noticed mixed opinions where people used my name..."

"Please spread love," she urged her followers, before concluding her post with a message directed at Swift: "Im so so sorry tay. Ily (I love you). Stay strong. Love. Always (sic)."

However, Ariana appeared to have second thoughts about the note almost as soon as she had posted it.

"Deleting in a min. This didn't happen," she subsequently added, before following through with her promise and removing the comments from her social media page.

Swift has yet to respond to Ariana's message of sympathy, or others from the likes of former foe Perry, Halsey and her ME! collaborator Brendon Urie.