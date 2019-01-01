NEWS Rick Springfield scraps Dominican Republic festival Newsdesk Share with :







Pop veteran Rick Springfield has scrapped plans to stage his annual music festival in the Dominican Republic this year (19) following the growing number of tourist deaths in the country.



At least 10 Americans have lost their lives during vacations in the Caribbean nation, or shortly after returning from the hotspot, in recent months, with many others claiming to have fallen seriously ill after drinking what they believe may have been tainted alcohol.



The ongoing concerns have promoted Springfield and his team to rethink their show in Punta Cana this November, which has now been officially postponed to 2020 and moved to Cancun, Mexico after organisers failed to find a suitable new location for the upcoming gig, reports TMZ.



"In an abundance of caution and for the peace of mind and well-being of my fans, band and crew, the Rick Springfield & Friends event in Punta Cana is being rescheduled to take place at Hard Rock Hotel Cancun in 2020," the Jessie's Girl hitmaker writes in a statement.



"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding...," he continues. "While this decision has not been easy, the safety and well-being of our amazing fans, band and crew will always be the most important consideration in any situation.



"Sending our love and best wishes to all of our friends in the Dominican Republic. Thank you for your patience while we work out the new details. Look forward to seeing you soon in Mexico!"