NEWS Brendon Urie attacks 'toxic' Scooter Braun as he sides with Taylor Swift Newsdesk Share with :







Taylor Swift's ME! collaborator Brendon Urie has taken his pal's side in her war of words with music mogul Scooter Braun, calling him "toxic".



As the pop world takes sides after Swift lashed out at Braun and her former record label bosses following the news he had snapped up her back catalogue in a new deal, the Panic! At the Disco frontman has made it clear his loyalties lie with Taylor.



"This Scooter Braun s**t, like what a piece of s**t, right?" Urie said during a livestream chat on Monday (01Jul19). "You guys know about this dude? It just like, broke my heart. I read Taylor's statement and I was like, 'That sounds about right'. Toxic dudes doing toxic bulls**t in this toxic industry."



He also suggested Taylor's lawyers should take a closer look at Braun's new deal with Big Machine Label Group officials, adding, "I thought that was illegal, to do a business turn behind the people who write the stuff. Like you can't do it without their knowledge. There's a certain amount of time legally that you have to let the people know. There's gotta be a precedent for that."



In her own statement, Taylor lashed out at "bully" Braun, whose management clients include Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, and Kanye West, stating: "I learned about Scooter Braun's purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world. All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I've received at his hands for years."



"Now Scooter has stripped me of my life's work, that I wasn't given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario... Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer (of my masters) would be Scooter."