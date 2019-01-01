Rose McGowan slams New York Times for failing to credit her as Harvey Weinstein's first accuser

Rose McGowan has slammed editors of The New York Times for failing to credit her with kicking off the #MeToo movement.

The actress, who is among the over-300 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment, abuse or even rape, tells The Guardian she is "grossed out" by the way the outlet "enjoyed being lauded" for publishing an explosive article detailing the claims against the movie mogul in 2017.

During the sit down, the star shared her frustration over the Times referring to her as "one of the first" to come forward with allegations against the disgraced producer.

"I’ve been called one of the first to speak out," she said. "No. I was the first. I called the New York Times. I blew it wide open, not them. They won the Pulitzer and I’m the one hard-up for money. It’s disgusting. I was kind of grossed out by how much they enjoyed being lauded."

McGowan accused Weinstein of raping her in 1997.

The 45 year old also discussed coming to terms with the fallout she has experienced in her career since coming forward, noting she "misses performing" and believes her "career was stolen" from her.

Weinstein is set to stand trial for five counts of sexual assault, including rape. He denies all allegations of nonconsensual sex.

"I’m so scared for the women brave enough to testify," McGowan added of the upcoming court battle. "I would’ve done so, had so much time not elapsed. I fear for them because they’re going to be savaged by his lawyer. I send them all my strength, because they’re going to need it."