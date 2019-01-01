Billie Eilish: 'My therapist is the only person I can talk to’

Billie Eilish has sought therapy to help her deal with her newfound fame.

The 17-year-old has spoken candidly in the past about her struggles with mental health, which she claimed were only heightened by her sudden ascent to fame.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Magazine, the Bad Guy singer admitted she feels like she "can't tell anyone" about her job.

"People don't like my job. I can't tell anyone about it. Because either it sounds like I'm bragging, or it sounds like I'm being ungrateful," Billie shared. "I've started going to therapy, because it's the only person I can talk to."

The teenage superstar went on to reflect on her relationship with her friends back in her hometown of Los Angeles, California and confessed she has been betrayed by a number of her closest pals who she thought she could trust.

"(Trust is a) huge one. Some really close friends last year that I thought I could trust completely just used the f**k out of my name. And then complained about it," the singer lamented. "I was like: 'What are y'all doing? If you're going to d**k ride me, at least enjoy the ride.' I don't know who to trust anymore."