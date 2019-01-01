NEWS Ed Sheeran on track for highest new entry and three Top 5 singles Newsdesk Share with :







Ed Sheeran is on the cusp of claiming three Top 5 singles this week.



Leading the Official Chart Update is Ed’s I Don’t Care with Justin Bieber, which is vying for an eighth week at the helm of the Official Singles Chart this Friday. Beautiful People featuring Khalid, the third release from Ed’s upcoming album No.6 Collaborations Project, is on track to be this week’s highest new entry at Number 3, while the Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock-assisted Cross Me holds at Number 4. Should Beautiful People remain in the Top 10 by Friday, it will mark Ed’s 24th Top 10 single.



Meanwhile, Sigala is charging towards a seventh Top 10 hit with Wish You Well featuring Becky Hill, up three to Number 8. Mabel is also eyeing a climb into the Top 10 with Mad Love, so far up four places to Number 9.



AJ Tracey’s Ladbroke Grove climbs three places to 19, while Summer Days from Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump has scaled seven slots to 26 at the midweek stage. Just behind are Chris Brown, Justin Bieber and Kid Ink with Don’t Check On Me at 27.



Whitney Houston may claim her first new UK Top 40 entry in nearly 10 years as Higher Love with Kygo starts at Number 31, and finally, after performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Friday, George Ezra’s Shotgun could land back into the Top 40 this week, currently at Number 39.

