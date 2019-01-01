Lil Nas X seemingly comes out as gay at end of Pride Month

Lil Nas X seemingly came out as gay in a post to mark the end of Pride Month on Sunday.

The 20-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a post encouraging his fans to "listen closely" to the lyrics of his new song C7osure (You Like).

"Some of y’all already know, some of y’all don’t care, some of y’all not gone fwm (f**k with me) no more. but before this month ends i want y’all to listen closely to c7osure," he wrote, adding a rainbow, starry-eyed face and yellow star emoji.

In the song, taken from his new EP 7, Nas raps: "True say, I want and I need/ To let go, use my time to be free/ It's like it's always what you like" and "Ain't no more actin', man that forecast say I should just let me grow/No more red light for me baby, only green, I gotta go/Pack my past up in the back, oh, let my future take ahold/This is what I gotta do, can't be regrettin' when I'm old".

In another post, Nas shared the cover for 7 with another image zoomed in on one of the buildings in the artwork, which featured rainbow-coloured lights.

"Deada*s thought i made it obvious," he captioned the picture.

Nas's post came after he made a surprise appearance at Britain's Glastonbury music festival to perform Old Town Road alongside Miley Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray, who appears on the remix of Nas' chart-topping country inspired tune. The musician then stayed on stage to perform another of his new tracks entitled Panini, sharing a clip of himself on the Pyramid Stage on his Twitter page and writing: "MY FIRST TIME IN ANOTHER COUNTRY!!! INSANE."