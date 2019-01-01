Tina Turner considers new marriage to be her first

Tina Turner considers her marriage to Edwin Bach to be her first - despite having famously been married to musical partner Ike Turner through the '60s and '70s.

Ike and Tina married in 1963 after three years together, and the Private Dancer hitmaker was subjected to years of physical and psychological abuse at the hands of her partner, before they separated in 1978.

But speaking to CBS News over the weekend, Tina confessed she views her marriage to 63-year-old husband Erwin Bach, who she wed in 2013, to be her first.

“When Ike asked me to marry him, I knew it was for a reason. But I had to say yes… or it was gonna be a fight," the Proud Mary star shared. "And so then, when we drove to marry, that wasn’t my idea of my wedding."

Tina has admitted she still gets “emotional” when talking about her time as one half of the musical duo, and shared Ike was "very good to me" at the start of their relationship, but became "cruel because he depended on me”.

“He didn’t like that he had had to depend on me. And I didn’t want to start a fight because it was always a black eye, a broken nose, a busted lip, a rib,” she added.

Tina, 79, went on to have a massively successful solo career after Ike & Tina Turner, scoring her first number one single at the age of 44 and eventually selling more than 200 million records worldwide. But the star performed her final show on 5 May 2009, and revealed she has no inclination to return to the stage.

“I got on that plane… I took a deep breath, and I said: ‘It’s over.’ I really felt like it’s over. And I’m glad it’s over. And I went home,” the (Simply) The Best star smiled.