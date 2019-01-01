NEWS Bring Me The Horizon got their own mini 'private' Kylie concert Newsdesk Share with :







The 'medicine' rockers are surprising fans of the 'Spinning Around' hitmaker and revealed how they were given a preview of the 51-year-old star's performance as she rehearsed with her musicians at a recent gig they shared a bill on.



The Sheffield band's programmer and keyboard player, Jordan Fish, recalled: "We played with her a couple of nights ago and when she was warming up her six musicians did this like barbershop performance basically just for us.



"It was like four or five songs and she just went through them all. It was amazing. It was like having our own private Kylie gig."



The 33-year-old rocker - who is joined by Oli Sykes, Matt Kean, Lee Malia and Matt Nicholls in the 'Mantra' group - was gutted he couldn't see the 'Locomotion' hitmaker perform at Glastonbury on Sunday (01.07.19) as their sets clashed.



He told NME.com: "It's quite cool to play at a festival that's got such a varied lineup - even though we're not going to have any time to see anyone.



"I'd have liked to have seen Kylie but we clash."



The heavy rock band were "one man down" as they performed on The Other Stage, as guitarist Lee welcomed a child with his partner Deni McGonigle into the world.



Jordan tweeted: "Man down at @GlastoFest - congrats @madmanmalia @DenimarieM (sic)"



He also shared pictures backstage of the band and his wife Emma Fish with their two children, two-year-old son Eliot and his five-month-old daughter Eden,



and admitted: "we get pretty wild backstage (sic)"



It was the second time the Grammy-nominated band played Glastonbury, having previously rocked the same stage in 2016 after the release of their mainstream album, 'That's The Spirit'.