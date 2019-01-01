NEWS George Ezra treated his Glastonbury performance like 'any other show' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Shotgun' hitmaker wowed the crowds with a string of his famous hits during Friday's musical offerings at the famous festival and he has now revealed the secret of his success this time around was not to "overthink" it.



He said: "My tactic this year has been to treat it like any other show. In the past, I wouldn’t have had a few drinks the night before a big show. But I did and I just thought, 'Well, actually, I love our set and I love our band and there’s really not much to overthink with an hour-long set.' It’s really short. We call it the power hour."



George particularly loves performing at Glastonbury because it reminds him of the famous Woodstock festival, where the music is part of something bigger.



He added to The Guardian newspaper: "When you see old footage of Woodstock, all the people there were in their own world. They were sat down, talking, dancing. As a musician, you’re just one part of that. Glastonbury is the only festival where it feels like, for the audience, the event itself is so much more important than a set. As a performer, it’s a really beautiful feeling to walk on stage because it feels like you’re part of something ...



"Honestly, you just think, 'It’s not about me today.' There’s hundreds of acts on. There are kids who will have their minds blown by someone they’ve not even heard of yet."