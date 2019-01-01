NEWS Kylie Minogue fights back tears in Glastonbury solo debut Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Minogue blinked back tears on Sunday (30Jun19) as she made her solo debut at Britain's Glastonbury festival, 14 years after cancer forced her to pull out of her headlining slot.



The pop icon had originally been due to dazzle fans on the Somerset event's main Pyramid Stage back in 2005, but she was robbed of the big gig as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 36.



However, Kylie was finally able to live out her Glastonbury dreams this weekend as she made her long-delayed return to the festival bill, taking over the Legends afternoon slot with a hits-packed performance.



She belted out classics including Spinning Around, Especially For You, Kids, Shocked, Better the Devil You Know, and I Should Be So Lucky, during which she quipped, "Do I even need to sing?" as fans sang every word at the top of their lungs.



The triumphant set took an emotional turn as Kylie addressed her absence from the Worthy Farm festival 14 years ago.



"In 2005 I was meant to be here," she said. "Circumstances meant that I did not make it."



The huge crowd then began chanting her name, reducing Kylie to tears as she recalled how she had been miserable watching the 2005 festivities from afar.



"I wished things were different - but life is what it is," she continued. "We're all here in this moment."



Kylie, who made a guest appearance with the Scissor Sisters in 2010, made sure to bring a couple of celebrity friends along to celebrate her official Glastonbury debut, reuniting with rocker and fellow Australian Nick Cave to perform their 1995 duet Where The Wild Roses Grow early on in her set, and later introducing Chris Martin to the stage after remembering how he and his band Coldplay had paid tribute to her when they performed at Glastonbury in 2005, recruiting him to join her for a cover of Can't Get You Out Of My Head.



After the show, Kylie took to social media to express her jubilation at the show-stopping set.



Alongside a photo of the packed crowds, she wrote, "Thank you SO MUCH! Words cannot describe what today meant to me. @GlastoFest".