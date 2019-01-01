NEWS Selena Gomez shares outrage over detention centre facilities for illegal U.S. immigrants Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez is urging her fans to get political and demand action over the "inhumane" treatment migrant children have been subjected to upon detainment for entering the country illegally.



The Come & Get It hitmaker is outraged that so many youngsters have still yet to be reunited with their families following U.S. President Donald Trump's 2018 decision to reverse a controversial policy which separated kids from their parents after being taken into custody for sneaking through the U.S. border with Mexico.



She took to Instagram on Saturday (29Jun19) to express her outrage at the conditions the kids have had to put up with in the U.S. Border Patrol facilities, where children have been shown being held in cages without basic amenities.



"Kids in cages! Sleeping on concrete floors with aluminum blankets! No access to simple dignities! How is this still happening???" she fumed. "It's absolutely inhumane to treat anyone like this let alone children. I can't even imagine what they are going through."



Selena went on to encourage her followers to lobby their politicians to do more to help migrant youths and their relatives as she called for the detention camps to be closed for good and provided the switchboard number for the U.S. Capitol.



"We need to get this to finally stop!" she continued. "Don't stay silent on this human rights issue- please call your reps 202.224.3121 #CloseTheCamps #FamilesBelongTogether (sic)."



Selena's comments come days after Rihanna also voiced her disgust at the continued controversy regarding Trump administration officials' handling of illegal immigrants along the U.S./Mexico border.



"I think in any situation where something is as devastating as what's happening in America right now with the immigrants, you have to be as loud as you can," she told The Root about using her platform to draw attention to crucial issues in society.