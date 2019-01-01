Diplo jokes about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner wedding after French nuptials

DJ Diplo has poked fun at his pals Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner by joking about having his cell phone confiscated during their French wedding after live-streaming their Las Vegas nuptials online.

The Genius hitmaker famously leaked the news of the couple's impromptu ceremony in Sin City following the Billboard Music Awards on 1 May (19), when he received a last-minute offer to attend, and he later confessed he had no idea the wedding was for real.

Despite his blunder, Diplo still made the guest list for the couple's more formal event in Sarrians, France on Saturday (29Jun19), but he couldn't resist making a joke about the Instagram leak as he posted a picture of himself suited up outside the historic Chateau de Tourreau venue on Sunday.

"This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony (sic)," he quipped. "Heard it was lovely tho (sic)."

Singer/songwriter Ryan Tedder, who wrote the Jonas Brothers' comeback smash Sucker, then commented on the snap, revealing he was also in attendance at the French ceremony, which had taken place during a heatwave across Europe.

"We were hot AF (as f**k) tho weren't we (sic)?" he remarked.

Also among the guests at the newlyweds' second nuptials were Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was part of the bridal party, the groom's DNCE bandmates, actor Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, and TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw, who had accidentally let slip the date of the couple's French celebrations in an Instagram comment on 23 June.