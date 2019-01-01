NEWS Kylie Minogue cries tears of joy during Glastonbury set Newsdesk Share with :







Kylie Minogue cried tears of joy as she played Glastonbury, over 10 years after a cancer diagnosis stopped her from performing.



The 'I Should Be So Lucky' star played Glastonbury's famous Pyramid Stage on Sunday (30.06.19), 14 years after cancer forced her to cancel a headline slot at the festival.



She told the crowd: "In 2005 I was meant to be here. Circumstances meant that I did not make it. I wished things were different - but life is what it is. We're all here in this moment."



The 51-year-old singer treated fans to an electric set including her songs 'Love At First Sight', 'I Should Be So Lucky' and 'Better The Devil You Know'.



Kylie was joined by Coldplay's Chris Martin to perform her hit 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' whilst Nick Cave came on stage to duet on 1995's hit, 'Where The Wild Roses Grow'.



Speaking before Chris appeared on stage, she shared: "When I was watching, some of the artists covered a couple of my songs, and that is the spirit and gracious nature of Glastonbury and artists and people. ‘I asked one of those people if he would join me in this momentous moment and sing that song together. He said, 'Alright, I’ll come and play in the band.'"



And Kylie admitted she didn't have the words to explain how much it meant to her.



Alongside two heart emojis, she wrote on Twitter: "G. L. A. S. T. O. N. B. U. R. Y (sic)"



And in another message on the social media network, she added: "Thank you SO MUCH! Words cannot describe what today meant to me. @GlastoFest (sic)"



Kylie Minogue's setlist:



'Love At First Sight'

'I Should Be So Lucky'

'On A Night Like This'

'Je Ne Sais Pas Pourqois'

'Hand On Your Heart'

'Where The Wild Roses Grow'

'Slow' / 'Fashion'

'Confide In Me'

'Kids'

'Can't Get You Out Of My Head'

'Especially For You'

'Shocked'

'Step Back In Time'

'Better The Devil You Know'

'Loco-Motion'

'All The Lovers'

'Dancing'

'Spinning Around'