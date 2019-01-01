Lewis Capaldi mocks Noel Gallagher during Glastonbury entrance

Lewis Capaldi mocked Noel Gallagher as he took to the stage to perform at Glastonbury on Saturday.

Making his entrance on the iconic British music event's Other Stage, the Scottish singer-songwriter walked out in one of Noel's brother Liam's trademark parka coats, before revealing a T-shirt featuring the face of the older Gallagher brother inside a love heart. He also played a video of the Holy Mountain hitmaker criticising him during a recent interview on the stage's big screens.

The former Oasis guitarist had poked fun at the rising star during the interview, quipping to journalist and broadcaster Gordon Smart: "Who's this Capaldi fella? Who the f**k's that idiot?"

Noel later tweeted: ".@LewisCapaldi you big daftie. You might wanna try and find some joy in your tunes you're destroying the youth..my 11yr old is in bits."

But the Hold Me While You Wait hitmaker remained unfazed by the attack, enthusing on Instagram: "Noel Gallagher has slagged me off. This is dreams coming true."

It's not the first time a Glastonbury performer has mocked the 52-year-old after he questioned their legitimacy. In 2008, JAY-Z strolled on to the Pyramid Stage to Oasis' hit Wonderwall at the beginning of his headline set, following comments by Noel saying he was not happy about having hip-hop at Glastonbury.

After Lewis' gig, Noel's daughter Anais took to Twitter to write: "I want to be @LewisCapaldi when I grow up."