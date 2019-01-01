The Killers call on Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys for Glastonbury set

The Killers thrilled fans with an energetic performance as they returned to headline the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury on Saturday.

The band's frontman, Brandon Flowers, donned a metallic blue suit as he belted out the group's greatest hits - and even brought out the Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr for surprise collaborations.

Brandon introduced the British synth-pop duo, who played their cover of Elvis Presley's Always On My Mind, along with The Killers' own Human, while the former The Smiths guitarist took to the stage to play his version of This Charming Man - 35 years after his old band's only Glastonbury show.

"They say never meet your heroes, but I say that went over alright," Brandon, 38, quipped.

Another surprise cameo came just before the band's encore when British comedian Jimmy Carr swept the stage while they took a break, with confused fans flocking to Twitter to question what had just happened.

"Did Jimmy Carr just sweep the stage for The Killers to come back on?" tweeted one user, while another pondered whether Britain's current mini-heatwave had gone to the star's head.

During one touching moment, Brandon dedicated a version of A Dustland Fairytale to his mother, Jean, who died of cancer in 2010, aged 64.

As The Killers brought their show-stopping set to a close, they inevitably ended with their hit Mr. Brightside, proving the group were worthy of landing their second headline slot at the festival, 12 years after they last took to the Pyramid Stage.