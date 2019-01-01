NEWS The Killers bring out Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr during Glastonbury headline slot Newsdesk Share with :







The Killers brought out the Pet Shop Boys and Johnny Marr during their Glastonbury headline slot on Saturday (29.06.19).



The rock band - whose lead singer is Brandon Flowers - delivered a dynamic two-hour set before the memorable encore, which featured the Pet Shop Boys playing a cover of Elvis's 'Always On My Mind'.



British rocker Johnny Marr was also warmly welcomed by the huge crowd on Worthy Farm, where he performed a version of 'This Charming Man', 35 years after The Smiths' own Glastonbury gig.



During the performance, Brandon told the crowd: "They say never meet your heroes, but I say that went over alright."



Brandon, 38, also dedicated a song to his late mother Jean, who died of cancer in 2010, aged 64.



The singer - who sang an emotional version of 'A Dustland Fairytale' - said: "We wrote this next song a million miles from here.



"We're a long way from home tonight. But you know, home isn't always a place. Home is a person. Looking back at my childhood home was my mother. And her light went out too soon.



"There isn't a grave deep enough, there isn't a grave dark enough to keep her light out of my life."



The performance was also marked by an unlikely appearance from British stand-up comedian Jimmy Carr, who appeared on stage and pretended to be a roadie for the band.



The Killers' set concluded with a performance of 'Mr Brightside', one of the group's best-known tracks that had been trending on Twitter prior to the encore.