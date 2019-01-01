Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tie the knot in second wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have married for a second time.

The Sucker hitmaker originally exchanged vows with British actress Sophie on 1 May, when they held an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, but on Saturday, they were joined by friends and family in the south of France for a more formal affair at the historic Chateau de Tourreau in Sarrians.

The bride walked down the aisle in a Louis Vuitton gown featuring capped sleeves and a full skirt with a long train, while she topped off the classy look with a veil.

Joe opted for an all-black ensemble, teaming his tuxedo with a matching shirt, while his groomsmen, including brothers Kevin, Nick, and Frankie Jonas, all wore black tuxedos with white shirts.

Nick's wife, actress Priyanka Chopra, was pictured at the venue in a pastel pink sari, a nod to her Indian heritage.

Guests invited to join in the French festivities included Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams, who was part of the bridal party, and the groom's DNCE bandmates, as well as actor Wilmer Valderrama and his girlfriend Amanda Pacheco, model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin, and TV self-help guru Dr. Phil McGraw, who had accidentally let slip the date of the couple's French nuptials in an Instagram comment last weekend.

Superstar DJ Diplo was also in attendance, despite leaking the news of Joe and Sophie's first nuptials in Sin City by live-streaming the ceremony on social media following the Billboard Music Awards.

The newlyweds weren't the only ones to become husband and wife again in France on Saturday - Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman hosted a star-studded celebration of their own at the Parisian mansion of the father of the bride, rocker Lenny Kravitz. They had also legally married in May.