Liam Gallagher dedicates song to Keith Flint in Glastonbury tribute

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to The Prodigy's Keith Flint during his Glastonbury performance on Saturday (29.06.19).



The 46-year-old rock star hailed Flint - who committed suicide in March - prior to performing 'Champagne Supernova' on the iconic Pyramid stage at the festival.



Liam told the crowd: "Right you've been amazing. This is the last song, I want to dedicate it to the one and only Keith Flint. 'Champagne Supernova'. Look after yourselves, have a good night."



Liam's performance also featured some of his new material, including 'The River', as well as some of Oasis' best-known hits.



What's more, the outspoken star pledged to return to the festival in 2020.



Liam's Glastonbury gig came shortly after he revealed he has given up marijuana.



The singer stopped smoking the drug after a "mad one" on holiday that left him taking refuge in a cupboard away from his family.



He said: "I don't smoke weed any more.



"[His son] Lennon's bang into [Fat White Family] and he was playing this tune by them on holiday.



"I had a bit of weed, because I was on holiday, and it was strong.



"You know when you have to sneak off because you're having a mad one? That was me

.

"I had to go and have a word with myself in a cupboad and all I could hear was this song by Fat White Family that sounded like 'Nightclubbing' by Iggy Pop on a loop, for about an hour. It was top."