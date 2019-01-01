Jake Owen thrills newlyweds by accepting groomsman's reception invitation

Country star Jake Owen made one happy couple's big day extra special by accepting a groomsman's invite to the wedding reception.

The Down To The Honkytonk singer was heading out of Iowa after a recent show in Sioux City when he agreed to drop by newlyweds Alyssa and Brett Lorenz's nuptials after Parker Rew direct messaged Owen on Twitter.

"He's a super great dude," Rew tells KSFY News. "I was just a little nervous making sure everyone was co-ordinated and had the timing and had everything like that right.

"I actually found out that, a couple of nights ago, that their (Alyssa and Brett) first song... dance that they were going to do was a Jake Owen song. I didn't know that, so it sounded like it meant a little bit more to Alyssa and Brett."

Jake enjoyed a beer with the wedding party and chatted with the newlyweds and their families, while posing for photos, which Rew has posted on his Instagram account.

"It's tough to put into words how great Brett and Alyssa's wedding weekend was," the groomsman-of-the-year said. "Having a surprise appearance by @jakeowenofficial (bad a**) was the icing on the cake for us all.

"Congrats to the awesome couple, and thanks for letting me be a part of your special day! And Jake, thank you for being a genuine guy and helping pull off the surprise."

The singer, it seems, had a blast, tweeting: "Congrats Y'all (sic)! I was proud to be there."