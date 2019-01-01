Lenny Kravitz saddened his mother isn't alive to witness granddaughter's wedding

Lenny Kravitz will be fighting back tears when he walks his daughter Zoe down the aisle at her upcoming wedding because it's the one family event his late mother had been desperate to witness.

The Big Little Lies actress legally married her fiance, Karl Glusman, in a low-key ceremony last month (May19), but they are reportedly preparing to celebrate their love with a bigger, more formal bash in France this weekend (28-30Jun19), when they are expected to be joined by all of their friends and family.

The bride's rock star dad will be escorting his daughter, 30, to the altar, and Lenny admits the special moment will be bittersweet, because his mother, Jeffersons actress Roxie Roker, won't be there to join in the party.

"When that happens it'll be a trip, and emotional for all the reasons anybody would understand, but also because that's the one thing my mother talked about before she died, that she wanted to live long enough to see her granddaughter get married," the American Woman hitmaker told People.com.

Roker lost her battle with breast cancer in 1995, aged 66.

"When my mother passed she was young," Lenny continued. "She (Zoe) remembers her, and has really fond memories, but it didn't get to the point where they'd get into deep conversation."

Zoe Kravitz is Lenny's only child from his marriage to actress Lisa Bonet, and although that romance ended in divorce in 1993, the musician isn't short on relationship advice to share with his girl.

Listing the things he's picked up over the years, the 55 year old said, "Love, respect, and hard work, honour, and discipline; all the stuff I learned."

However, Lenny doubts Zoe needs any of his words of wisdom because he's beyond proud of the woman she has turned out to be.

"She's amazing, and she's all the things that I would have hoped for," he smiled.

"I'm a dad you know, but we're friends. We're very close. We talk about everything. We don't hide things from each other."