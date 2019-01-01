Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner don red for wedding rehearsal dinner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner flipped the script on wedding tradition on Friday by donning all red for their rehearsal dinner.

The stars are preparing to tie the knot for a second time in France this weekend, and on the eve of their big day, they decided to change up the dress code for the gathering by stepping out in the colour of love.

The singer and his actress wife were photographed arriving at the luxury La Mirande Hotel in Avignon on Friday evening, while guests dressed in white - which is customarily the colour reserved for the bride.

Those in attendance included Joe's brothers Kevin and Nick, along with their respective wives Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Sophie's Game of Thrones co-star and one of her maids of honour Maisie Williams, and model Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin.

Ironically, the bride and groom's red outfits led fans online to joke about one key season three episode in Game of Thrones, commonly known as the Red Wedding, in which Sophie's onscreen brother Robb Stark and mother Catelyn were murdered during a marriage feast.

Joe and Sophie, who initially wed in Las Vegas on 1 May, are expected to exchange vows in a lavish ceremony at the historic Chateau de Tourreau on Saturday.