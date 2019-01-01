Stormzy enlists JAY-Z and Chris Martin for political Glastonbury debut

British grime superstar Stormzy wowed fans with an explosive headline set on the first night of 2019's Glastonbury festival.

The Vossi Bop hitmaker, real name Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., took to the iconic music event's main Pyramid Stage on Friday night for his biggest gig to date.

Entering the stage to his hit Know Me From, the star wore a Union Jack stab-proof vest - the first of the show's political messages, in reference to London's knife crime epidemic. He wore the vest for his first five songs, and also displayed a series of crime statistics in his third song First Things First.

For his hit Don't Cry For Me, he shared the stage with two ballet dancers, and the screen behind him read, "Ballet shoes have not traditionally been made to match black skin tones. Until now.", as he called for greater "inclusion" and an end to casual racism in society.

A number of Stormzy's celebrity pals also appeared during the set; the star played a small clip of rapper JAY-Z, who headlined the event in 2008, offering him advice prior to his show, while Coldplay's Chris Martin took to the stage, playing piano for a stripped back rendition of the rapper's hit Blinded By Your Grace Pt.1.

Following the gig, stars took to social media to congratulate the 25-year-old for his "inspirational" set.

"@Stormzy headlining Glastonbury and that. Madness congrats," tweeted Canadian rapper Drake, while singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wrote, "Just an inspiration to so many... looking forward to see you do more achievements like this."

Stormzy’s girlfriend, TV presenter Maya Jama, simply wrote: “ICONICCCCCCCC.”

Tweeting ahead of his performance Stormzy gushed he was "overwhelmed with emotions", adding: "I feel my entire life has lead to this moment. Can't explain or fathom what this all is but I am 100% sure this is all God and his favour. Giving him all the glory."